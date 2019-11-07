GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GSKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 1,715,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,246. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.21. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

