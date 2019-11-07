Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,420. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $320.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $3,992,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $81,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

