Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,361 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 305,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

