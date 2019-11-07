Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Veoneer by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 60.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

NYSE:VNE opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

