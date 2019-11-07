Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,733 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,273 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,302.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $8,364,920 over the last ninety days.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

