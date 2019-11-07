Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

OMAB opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.