Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Garrett Motion worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTX. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

