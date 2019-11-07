Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GPK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $16.04. 3,528,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.6% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

