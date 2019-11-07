Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $116.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $91.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $90.67 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

