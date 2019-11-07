Gran Colombia Gold (GCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$103.82 million for the quarter.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.55. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.91. The company has a market cap of $232.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.63 price target on shares of Gran Colombia Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Lombardo Paredes Arenas sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$670,188.00. Also, Director Hernan Martinez sold 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$319,366.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,192.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,038.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. It holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia; and the Marmato gold project situated in Colombia.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.