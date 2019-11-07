Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $230.22 million, a PE ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.80. Graham has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

