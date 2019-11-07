GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 7.3%

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.74, approximately 4,231,910 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 1,290,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at $2,881,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $347,000.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

