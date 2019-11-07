Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,186. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.85 million, a PE ratio of 216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,032 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $46,470.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 149,564 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $6,387,878.44. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,377,799. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $17,953,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $14,474,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $7,911,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.