Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) to “Neutral”

APT Satellite (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered APT Satellite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get APT Satellite alerts:

Shares of APT Satellite stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 5,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654. APT Satellite has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.71.

ISS A/S operates as a facility services company worldwide. It offers facility management services; and cleaning services, including daily office cleaning, industrial cleaning, and periodical cleaning, and specialized cleaning. The company's catering services comprise operating restaurants, canteens, and takeaways; coffee shops/outlets; hospitality, events, and fine dining; retail shops; and pop ups/high street brands.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for APT Satellite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Satellite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.