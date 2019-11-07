Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEIR. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.30) to GBX 1,268 ($16.57) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,631.94 ($21.32).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR traded up GBX 60.50 ($0.79) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,503.50 ($19.65). The stock had a trading volume of 913,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,002.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,397.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,485.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.