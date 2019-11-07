Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RTL Group (EBR:RTL) a €48.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.33 ($59.68).

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

