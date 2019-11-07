Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 3rd Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $29,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

