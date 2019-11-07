Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.