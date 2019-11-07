Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $432.88 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $248.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,031.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $132,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,480.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 64,214 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.