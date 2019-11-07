Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.85, but opened at $6.30. Gogo shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,382,179 shares trading hands.

GOGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

Get Gogo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 65,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $258,664.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $180,348.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 265,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,013. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gogo by 28.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gogo by 10.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Gogo by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.