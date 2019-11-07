GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Trading Up 6%

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) shares were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 245,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 444,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $257.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.54 and a current ratio of 17.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,668,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,816,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 361,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

