GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLYC. SunTrust Banks cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 15,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,482. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $257.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,668,746 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $5,306,612.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 10,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,816,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 263.5% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

