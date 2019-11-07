GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GLYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.74. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,668,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,306,612.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $56,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 263.5% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 498,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

