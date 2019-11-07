Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.81. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 3,812 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 28.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

