Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.56.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Globant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $99.40. 10,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,920. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.93. Globant has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $112.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.50 million. Globant had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 393.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globant by 671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,285,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,331,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,515,000 after acquiring an additional 326,331 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,682,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,646 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

