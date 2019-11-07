Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitennes Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitennes Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.