Girard Partners LTD. Has $9.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $130.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $411.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.