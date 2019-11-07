Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,409,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,996,539,000 after acquiring an additional 165,206 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $259,925,000 after purchasing an additional 409,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $386.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $396.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson bought 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,815.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,816 shares of company stock worth $3,923,060. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $326.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.58. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

