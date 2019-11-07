Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.23.

TSE GEI traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,452. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.99. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.57%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

