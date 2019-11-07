Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.55) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Gevo an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $32.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.24). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

