GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.12

GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.12 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GETINGE AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get GETINGE AB/ADR alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GETINGE AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.