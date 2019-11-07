Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.6% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

