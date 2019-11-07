Genesis Vision Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00012062 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Ovis and IDEX. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $455,192.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00221700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.01446953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00118139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Ovis, Binance and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

