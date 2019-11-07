Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) versus Getty Realty (OTCMKTS:GTY) Head to Head Analysis

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Getty Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 35.19% 8.49% 4.23%

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Gecina does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 81.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and Getty Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $781.49 million 15.72 $1.19 billion N/A N/A Getty Realty $136.11 million 10.01 $47.71 million $1.71 19.33

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gecina on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 859 properties and leased 74 properties from third-party landlords in 30 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

