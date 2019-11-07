Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 279,550 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 233,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54.
In other news, Director Don Gray bought 2,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,114.66.
About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)
Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
