Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, approximately 279,550 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 233,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.95 to C$0.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $92.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.54.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd will post 0.0202353 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don Gray bought 2,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,200,234 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,114.66.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

