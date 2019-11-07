GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GDS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GDS to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in GDS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GDS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GDS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GDS by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,182. GDS has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.20 and a beta of 3.01.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

