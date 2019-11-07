Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.72

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter.

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters.

