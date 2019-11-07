Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTES. ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.02. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $746.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 209,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 282,500 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,322,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,286,808 shares of company stock worth $10,573,815. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

