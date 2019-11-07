Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $441,083.80 in Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $158.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $120.89 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 116.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 114.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.40.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.