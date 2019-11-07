GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. GAP also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.70-1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPS. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners set a $18.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $14.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 4,030,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

