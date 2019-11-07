Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gannett owns the publishing assets of the legacy Gannett company following its June 2015 split into two publicly traded companies – a broadcasting and digital company called TEGNA (Ticker: TGNA) and a publishing company called Gannett. The new Gannett owns the USA Today and a host of other media assets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GCI. ValuEngine raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

GCI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,452. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.28. Gannett has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.56 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. Gannett’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

