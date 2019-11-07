Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 35,321 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,321 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.22% of Synovus Financial worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 59.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

