Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,200 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 312,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.71% of Ducommun worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ducommun by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Ducommun by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,819,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $172,797. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Noble Financial raised shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

