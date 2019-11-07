Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $18.64 Million Stock Holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.27% of WABCO worth $18,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WABCO by 118.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of WABCO by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter valued at about $741,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of WABCO by 70.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

NYSE:WBC opened at $134.97 on Thursday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.90 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

