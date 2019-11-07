Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.24% of Littelfuse worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the second quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256 shares of company stock valued at $598,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $184.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LFUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

