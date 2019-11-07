Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,025 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.94% of Modine Manufacturing worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 338,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 256,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 334,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 81,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

