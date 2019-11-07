Gabelli Value Plus + Trust (LON:GVP) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), 39,280 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 76,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.60.

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust Company Profile (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

