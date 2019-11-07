Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after buying an additional 4,146,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after buying an additional 2,213,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after buying an additional 2,108,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after buying an additional 571,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,217,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,362,000 after buying an additional 535,814 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $143.51 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

