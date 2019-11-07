Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 37.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $6,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,277,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

