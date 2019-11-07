Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $14,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,481 shares of company stock worth $3,551,860. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $168.11 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

